“I am proud that he was able to muster the strength to come out publicly”. Thus the former partner of Jakub Jankto, Margaret of Ottomancomments the coming out of the footballer who arrived in the past few hours with a video on social media. «He is the first active footballer to announce it. Perhaps only those who have ended their careers have admitted it. Everyone else keeps it a secret. They are afraid of what people say,” he told the Czech site Idnes.cz where he explained that the relationship between the two ended in 2021. With Ottomanská, the footballer had a three year old son. «When he told me, he also gave me a lot of freedom», explains the woman who underlines how the most important thing at the moment is that he is «felice and at ease.”

“He was afraid of being judged by others”

According to his ex-partner, Jankto was very stressed and afraid of his sexual orientation because he was afraid that people would not accept him. But Ottomanská firmly believes that «people will like it as much as before». And she adds: «I don’t care about our past anymore. I don’t blame him for how it ended between us, I hope he is now more serene and at peace with himself”. Meanwhile, there are several demonstrations of support that are arriving in these hours. Like that of Neymar, who declared: «It’s an important day. Every human being must be free to live as he wishes”. Under Junkto’s video, many comments from players, from Marteen de Roon, to Xavi, to teammates Adam Karabec and Lukas Haraslin, but also Claudio Marchisio who encouraged him by writing “brave” and hearts and rainbows from many pages of football from all over the world, such as those of Juventus, Turin, Tottenham, Seville, Barcelona, ​​Toronto, New York City.

