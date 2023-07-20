Controversy Surrounds Juan Cuadrado’s Transfer to Inter Milan

Title: Colombian Midfielder Juan Guillermo Cuadrado Faces Backlash Over Inter Milan Transfer

Subtitle: Controversial transfer sparks protests and anger from fans



Colombian midfielder Juan Guillermo Cuadrado has made a surprising move to Inter Milan, but the transfer has not been well received by fans. The talented player, known for his skills and experience in the world soccer elite, is now facing repercussions following his controversial move to the Italian club.

Before the signing was officially announced, protests erupted outside the headquarters of Inter Milan by the team’s own supporters. These protests aimed to prevent Cuadrado’s arrival, fueled by the historical rivalry between Inter and their bitter rivals Juventus, as well as the player’s recent altercation with Samir Handanovic during the Coppa Italia semifinal.

Despite the protests, Cuadrado was presented as an Inter Milan player without any hindrances. However, it seems that his move did not sit well with his former club Juventus either. Cuadrado’s seven-year association with the Bianconeros seemingly evaporated within hours.

An outraged video quickly went viral on social media, depicting Juventus fans setting Cuadrado’s shirt on fire and hurling abusive language at the player. The act of burning his jersey symbolized the extreme disapproval of his departure from the club, with fans expressing their dissatisfaction by calling him derogatory names.

During his time at Juventus, Cuadrado’s performances spoke for themselves. Having played a total of 314 games, the midfielder managed to score 26 goals and provide 59 assists. His dedicated work ethic and immense contributions to the club made him an idol among the Bianconeri faithful. However, the recent controversy surrounding his move to Inter Milan has tarnished his previously revered status.

It remains to be seen how Cuadrado will adapt to his new team and whether he can win over the Inter Milan fans, who greeted his arrival with mixed feelings. Only time will tell if this transfer proves to be a success for the Colombian midfielder or if the backlash against him continues.