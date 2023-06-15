Home » Injury Vlahovic, the Juve striker leaves the retreat of Serbia
Dusan Vlahovic will not take part in the upcoming June matches with the Serbian national team. Called up for the friendly against Jordan (Friday 16 June) and the European qualifying match against Bulgaria (Tuesday 20), the Juventus forward will be forced to miss them. Still dealing with groin painan injury that had already slowed him down during the season, the attacker born in 2000 will need more time as confirmed by Dragan Stojkovic. The Serbian coach, who also confirmed the unavailability of Viola Luka Jovic (nose fracture), spoke about it in a conference during training camp: “We can’t even count on Vlahovicwith whom I also had talks these days and I hoped he could recover for Bulgaria. Unfortunately Dusan suffers from constant groin pain, better he misses this round and can recover from the injury once and for all“.

Vlahovic’s injuries

This is the fifth stop of the season for the Juventus striker, who had already missed matches against Serbia a year ago precisely because of pubalgia. In October, a problem with the adductors cost him the absence in 5 games (including the last of the Champions League). After the World Cup, when the championship resumes, here is the pubalgia again: out 6 other matches between the championship, the Italian Cup and the national team. The sprained ankle in April denied him a return in the semi-final of the Coppa Italia against Inter. And we arrive at the end of May, thigh problem who interrupts his season with two shifts in advance. Unfortunately it’s not over yet for Vlahovic, forced to say ‘no’ to the two matches in June with Serbia.

