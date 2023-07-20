Improving Pet Care: The Importance of Veterinary Medicine and Preventive Measures for Dogs in Spanish Households

Title: Lack of Information on Pet Care Revealed in New Study

Subtitle: Spanish households lack basic knowledge on pet care despite high ownership rates

Date: [Current Date]

A recent survey conducted by AniCura Animal Welfare Survey in Spain has revealed alarming statistics about the lack of information among dog owners regarding the care required for their pets. The study found that while 63% of Spanish households own a dog, only 55% have been properly informed about the necessary care.

One key finding of the study highlights the crucial role played by advances in veterinary medicine in improving the quality of life and life expectancy of pets. Regular check-ups, vaccinations, and deworming were identified as the pillars of preventive medicine, essential for early disease detection.

According to the survey, a considerable number of dog owners remained unaware of the financial investment, time commitment, and specific care requirements associated with owning a pet, as well as the potential diseases that various breeds may be prone to.

Expanding on these findings, AniCura Iberia’s Medical Manager, José Gómez, emphasized that veterinary medicine has made significant progress in recent years, resulting in improved diagnostics and the development of medicines and products focused on enhancing living conditions for animals. He cited osteoarthritis, osteosarcomas, lymphomas, and hip, elbow, knee, and spine joint problems as examples of diseases that have been the subject of ongoing research.

The study also highlighted the growing trend among Spanish dog caregivers to prioritize preventive medicine through regular visits to the veterinarian. AniCura’s data showed that 39.2% of Spaniards take their dogs for check-ups once or twice a year, while 28.3% visit the vet only when necessary.

Vicente Ribes, Practice Manager of AniCura Marina Alta Veterinary Center, emphasized the importance of regular reviews, especially for breeds with higher predisposition to certain pathologies. Ribes added that early veterinary consultation for any unusual symptoms is essential to promptly control potential health issues.

In addition to check-ups, AniCura’s survey emphasized the significance of vaccination, starting from 45 days of age, to protect dogs from life-threatening diseases such as distemper, parvovirus, canine viral hepatitis, rabies, and leptospirosis.

Furthermore, deworming was identified as vital in maintaining the wellbeing of dogs, as external parasites such as fleas, ticks, lice, and mosquitoes are commonly found in streets and parks. Internal parasites, such as tapeworms and worms, also pose a health risk. A quarterly visit to the vet for appropriate treatment is highly recommended as many parasitic diseases can be transmitted between humans and dogs.

AniCura’s survey highlights the importance of informed pet ownership and responsible caregiving. By fostering awareness about preventive care and working closely with veterinarians, dog owners can provide their pets with a higher quality of life and an increased life expectancy.

By addressing these care gaps and continuously advancing preventive practices and treatments, Spanish households can ensure the overall wellbeing of their beloved canine companions, while also safeguarding the health of their families and the environment—an objective emphasized by the WHO program “One Health“.

In conclusion, the study’s findings underscore the need for increased education and awareness campaigns on responsible pet ownership, encouraging future dog owners to seek proper information and guidance to provide the best care possible for their cherished four-legged friends.

