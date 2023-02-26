Northeast China News, February 26(Reporter Huo Xiaohan) On February 25, the Yabuli Spring Snow Festival with the theme of “Living in Cool Snow, Enjoying Spring Snow” officially kicked off. On the day of the event, Shanghai Spade Club, one of the most influential ski clubs in China, held a series of skiing activities called “Born to Be Extraordinary” in Yabuli Sunshine Resort. Thousands of snow lovers gathered in Yabuli Resort.

It is reported that during the Spring and Snow Festival, Yabuli Holiday Resort will continue to carry out activities every week. It will successively carry out the excellent photography and short video works collection competition in the snow season, the Shanghai Spade Club Yabuli Sanshan Mountain Sealing Event, and the Austrian Red Bull (Red Bull) Cup “Give You Wings” “events, DA club large-scale closing activities, news media cup alpine giant slalom competition, 2022-2023 season national snowboard and freestyle skiing slalom chasing championship, the 23rd China Entrepreneur Forum, 2022-2023 national alpine season Ski Championships, the 6th “Yabuli Light Pig” Ski Festival and other events.

Spring Snow Festival scene.

During the Spring and Snow Festival, two 5S-level ski resorts in Yabuli Resort will carry out policies to benefit the ski tourists in the province:

The provincial Yabuli Sports Training Base will carry out free skiing activities for young people in the province, and open primary ski trails for free to tourists under the age of 18 in Heilongjiang Province (born after 2005), and provide free snowboards, snowshoes and ski poles. On-site handling with your ID card, you need to pay for your own insurance.

Sunshine Resort Ski Resort has launched many discount packages:

1. The family package is 109 yuan, 1-4 people ski for 3 hours on the primary ski trail, and provide snowboards, snowshoes and poles. You need to bring your household registration book and ID card for on-site processing.

2. A ski package for 2 people is 109 yuan, 2 people skiing for 3 hours on the primary ski trail, providing snowboards, snowshoes, poles and snow suits. Handle your ID on the spot.

3. One-person ski package 65 yuan, including 1 person ski ticket and 1 light lunch, providing snowboards, snowshoes and poles. Handle your ID on the spot.

Yabuli Ski Resort. Yabuli is the world‘s No. 1 slide.

The ski resort of Yabuli Sports Training Base in the province is a comprehensive ski resort integrating tourist skiing and competitive skiing. The grade is SSSSS, and the skiing period is as long as four and a half months. The 24th World University Winter Games and many other international competitions have the longest single ski track in China, with a single track as long as 5,000 meters and a vertical drop of 912 meters. The accumulative length of the base ski trail is 50 kilometers. A total of 11 ropeways have been certified by the International Snow Federation and are qualified to host international A-level competitions.

It is understood that Yabuli Sunshine Resort is the first international top ice and snow resort in China, with a ski resort of SSSSS level and an area of ​​more than 300 hectares. The main peak is 1000 meters above sea level, the annual snow accumulation period is 170 days, and the skiing period is as long as five months. There are 17 ski trails of different grades in the ski resort, with a total length of 32 kilometers and a drop of 540 meters. The maximum slope is 45° and the minimum slope is 6°, which can meet the needs of different levels of skiing. The ski area has a total area of ​​1.2 million square meters and can accommodate 5,700 skiers at the same time.

Yabuli Panda House.

The Yabuli Resort has a complete set of supporting facilities. During the spring and snow season, tourists can also go to the Yabuli Panda Pavilion with the highest latitude, the northernmost region and the lowest temperature in China to “close contact” with the cute giant pandas Scarlett and Youyou; experience a total length of 2680 meters, The alpine dryland sled with a drop of 540 meters and 42 curves – the world‘s first slide, fully enjoy the passion of speed; in addition, you can also feel the warmth and comfort in the Yabuli Forest Hot Spring.