REAL MADRID-UNICAJA 82-93 (19-17, 39-39, 59-66)

Unicaja are the first team to eliminate Barça and Real Madrid in a Copa del Rey and now await the winner between Lenovo Tenerife and Joventut Badalona.

A lot of balance in the start of the first semifinal of Copa del Rey with the two formations glued in the score for the entire first 10′ of the game. Madrid dominates in two-point shooting (6/7 against the Andalusian 4/10) struggling from beyond the arc (1/7) as in the quarterfinal match against Valencia Basket (5/27). 19-17 at the end of the first period.

Second quarter along the lines of the first with formations good at retaliating blow for blow by stemming attempts to reach. Maximum advantage over the +4 reached by Real Madrid on two occasions (26-22 and 29-25) before closing the first half of the match in perfect parity. 39-39 at halftime.

Upon returning to the parquet, Unicaja tries to extend with Thomas first and Osetkowski then for +6 on 43-49. Immediate reaction for Mateo’s men who impact the match again thanks to a 6-0 run by Deck and Tavares. The Andalusians don’t let themselves be intimidated and respond by finding the maximum advantage of the evening, + 9 (57-66) and inertia all for Ibon Navarro’s men. Tavares breaks the fast in attack with two points that make it 59-66 before the last break.

I blancos they mend up to -5 with Hanga’s first two points of the evening without giving the impression of being able to intimidate Malaga. The Andalusians never stop and try to escape on +14 with 7′ from the end. On the other hand, Madrid pays dearly for the inability to realize what it builds by shooting with low percentages and making open shots wrong. It’s raining in the wet at Real Madrid with the blancos who, after losing Llull to injury, are shaking from the blow remedied by Musa. One-way last minutes useful only to set the final score. 82-93 the final, 20 points for Kravish.