Coppa Italia: Cagliari ahead in extra time, 2-1 with Palermo – Calcio

Cagliari ahead in the round of 32 of the Italian Cup. And Palermo out. For the Rossoblu and Rosanero, the first verdict of the season a week before the start of the A and B championships. After the 0-0 draw in regulation time, extra time was needed to decide the match.





On the tenth of the first half extra time, rossoblu lead with a header by Dossena (first goal for Cagliari) following a corner by Viola: 1-0. But Palermo, at the end of the second overtime, straightened it out with a header through Soleri. It seemed already made for penalties. Instead, in the 17th minute, just in extremis, Di Pardo’s decisive goal arrived.





And with the goal came qualification for Ranieri’s team. Balanced match. Cagliari tried to impose their game in the first half driven by a cheer still in the playoff climate: stadium almost full with the south curve open at the last minute to please everyone. A banner in the North recalled Luca, a fan killed on Monday by a stab wound outside a disco at Poetto di Quartu.





However, Palermo also did well, compact and ready to go again.





First chance at the start of the match for Brunori in the 4th minute with a great save by Radunovic on the ball aimed at the far corner. But it was Cagliari that squandered the greatest chance to take the lead. The referee, helped by the Var, awarded a penalty by Mateju in the 22nd minute. Pigliacelli however rebutted Pavoletti’s spot kick. And he was saved from the post in an attempt to tap in by the same striker.





Before the break, however, Radunovic saved Cagliari twice from 0-1 on Gomes and Vasic’s shots. In the second half, Palermo always kept up the field well, indeed they were often even more enterprising than Cagliari. Zero to zero. Then extra time with Di Pardo’s decisive blow.



