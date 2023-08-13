Home » Challenge between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, there is another hypothesis besides Italy
World

Challenge between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, there is another hypothesis besides Italy

by admin
Challenge between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, there is another hypothesis besides Italy

Neither Rome nor Pompeii. The clash between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg could take place across borders. According to what is leaking in these hours from sources close to the dossier, Paris is also appearing as a possible ‘location’ of the martial arts challenge between Mister X and the creator of Facebook. The French capital, as far as we know, would have offered to host the event.

Read also

See also  Putin's floating nuclear power plant, the weapon for the conquest of the Arctic and its resources

You may also like

Kepa Arizabalaga in Real Madrid | Sport

Bertha Xóchitl Gálvez Ruiz: The Opposition’s Leading Candidate...

Saudi Arabia wants to enter the Tempest, the...

Superenalotto and Lotto, sextuplet and today’s winning numbers,...

A fur seal seen in Ulcinj | Info

The film Lost Land in the competition program...

“Proud of the team. Here’s what I expect...

the highlights of the match – VIDEO

The Migrant Crisis in Danlí: Thousands Flock to...

What Zaza from Happy People looks like today...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy