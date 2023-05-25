Coppa Italia: Italian, Fiorentina on par with Inter – Calcio

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 24 – “We put Inter in difficulty with a great second half, playing on an equal footing with an amazing team. We are sorry and we regret it, but now we have two more league games and a final. If with West Ham we put the spirit seen today, we can put them in difficulty”. Word of Vincenzo Italiano, coach of Fiorentina, to the microphones of Mediaset, after the defeat in the final of the Italian Cup against Inter.



“We got off to a very good start, I think that even after the first goal we created a lot of prerequisites for doubling up – continues Italiano – Then on a restart in our favor we conceded a goal that we could have avoided. We were playing against a Champions League finalist, with I attack a world champion”. Italiano concludes like this: “We are used to dismissing a defeat immediately. When you fight, you sweat, and you play with your heart, you never lose”. (HANDLE).

