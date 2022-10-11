The forecasts, waiting for the official numbers in the next few hours, tell of 500-600 athletes from all over Italy and also from abroad. Among them, the Italian national team will be present as a whole and also a group from Belluno, including the local talent Mattia Scopel competing among the elites. This is why there is considerable interest around the orienteering Italian Cup finals, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in Mel di Borgo Valbelluna.

For the occasion, on Saturday afternoon the historic center of the town will be closed to vehicular traffic, while on Sunday there will be no limitations as the race will take place in a wooded area near the Piave river. The organization of the event is in the hands of the Feltre company of Fonzaso, supported by the federation.

On Saturday afternoon the Sprint competition will take place inside the town of Mel, while on Sunday morning we will go on an adventure in the middle of the woods with the Middle race, with meeting point fixed at the nearby volleyball shooting range. Both tests are valid for the world ranking.

“The demonstration marks the end of all federal activity,” said Guido Parteli, president of Fonzaso. «For us it is a satisfaction to host you in the Belluno area. On the other hand, for the past 15 years we have been promoting orienteering within the territory, including schools. We hope these finals will make him known also in Borgo Valbelluna ».

The event made it possible to create two new cartographic systems approved according to international standards. Both plants will then remain available in future years both for promotional activities and in competitive competitions.

Cristian Bellotto took care of the tracing, with a customization according to the various categories.

“A race in my view valid from a qualitative point of view”, underlined Bellotto, while the representatives of Fiso Valter Giovanelli and Adriano Bettega underlined “the full support of the Municipality, not only in words but also in deeds”. In this regard, the tourism councilor Simone Deola also highlighted the support received from Pro loco Zumellese, Pro loco Lentiai, Le Rocce del Borgo group, Iat di Borgo Valbelluna and Consorzio Dolomiti Prealpi.

“Thanks to Fonzaso for choosing our territory,” said Deola. «With them we will go to have a national limelight, in two days in which, however, some historic buildings will be visited in Mel as part of the events of the FAI – Italian Environment Fund. We are already noticing important repercussions on a tourism level, with reservations in accommodation facilities, in local areas and so on. A godsend in a period where there isn’t who knows how much movement ».