Coppa Italia where to see today’s matches on TV – breaking latest news

by Salvatore Riggio

Four more matches in the first round are scheduled: Empoli-Cittadella, the Serie B derby Bari-Parma, Verona-Ascoli and Cagliari-Palermo

Second day of the Italian Cup. Four more matches valid for the first round are being played today, Saturday 12 August (Mediaset exclusive).

Empoli-Cittadella (5.45 pm, on Canale 20 and streaming on Mediaset Infinity) The signings of Caprile, Pezzella, Marin, Ranocchia, Maldini and Gyasi have been archived, Empoli ready to start their season starting from the first round of the Italian Cup against the Citadel. Whoever passes in this match will face the winner of Cremonese-Crotone in the round of 32. Empoli and Cittadella have faced each other twice in the cup (one win for each side). The last time was on August 12, 2008, when the grenades overwhelmed the Tuscans 3-0.

Bari-Parma (at 18, on Italia Uno and streaming on Mediaset Infinity)

Two B teams face each other, who aim to return to the top flight. a remake of last year’s challenge, when it was the Emilians who eliminated Bari, winning 1-0 and giving themselves the San Siro match against Inter in the round of 16. In Milan, however, the Nerazzurri won in extra time, in a match in which Buffon was the protagonist, fresh from football.

Verona-Ascoli (at 21, on Canale 20 and streaming on Mediaset Infinity)

Without Lazovic, who risks missing the first two days of the championship, and Faraoni (suspended), Verona faces Ascoli. There are 24 previous official games at the Bentegodi between the two teams: 10 in Serie A, 11 in Serie B and three in the Coppa Italia. There are 16 victories for the giallobl, with four draws and four victories for the bianconeri.

Cagliari-Palermo (at 21.15, on Italia Uno and streaming on Mediaset Infinity)

A challenge with the scent of Serie A, a goal that the rosanero would like to hit at the end of this season. Claudio Ranieri’s Cagliari hosts Palermo, in a sort of derby of the islands. Cagliari is unbeaten in the five previous Italian Cups: four wins and one draw. The last match dates back to the third round of the 2018-19 season (2-1 for the rossobl with a brace from the usual Pavoletti).

