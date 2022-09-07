BELLUNO

“We were not phenomena after the 3-0 in the Italian Cup, we are not scarce now”.

Simone Corbanese has walked a footballing life along the edge of balance. And he continues to do so. Never a word out of place, a hyperbole, an over-the-top thought. As “ruthless” on the pitch, when it comes to hunting for a ball, and a goal, as calm and master of the situation outside.

GROWTH PROCESS

For this reason, now that the passive measure matured with Villafranca Veronese is behind us, there is the desire, almost the need to turn to the essay “Cobra”: “We should have done better – comments the center forward of the SSD Dolomiti Bellunesi – we are aware of it . As we are aware that the first of the championship, at home, we shouldn’t have made a mistake. But everything is part of a growth process. These are stages and, as such, they must be faced with responsibility. The important thing is to continue working together. And to have faith ».

BEWITCHED DOOR

Last Sunday, the door defended by the excellent Balato seemed bewitched: «Matches of this type, in Serie D, often happen. As a striker I would be much more worried if we hadn’t created so much. Instead, the opportunities are there, under the eyes of anyone: we just haven’t been able to make them happen. Don’t worry, however, the goal will come. And all the rest too ». Corbanese is experiencing a different dimension than usual, given that in two official matches he put together 46 minutes: «A professional must always continue to train and stay on track. What matters is to be ready when you are called into question. The coach’s choices must be accepted: true, a player, if he stays out, a little “gain”. It’s inevitable, but only because he wants to help out. The opposite would be worrying ».

FROM OLD

The team has what it takes to give satisfaction to the square: «We are a young group, which needs to mature their experiences, to collect Sundays of joy for others in which we will have to suffer. But there are responsible guys here, I can guarantee it ».

And on Sunday we go to Adria, to the “home” of an old Cobra friend like Roberto Vecchiato, Adrian’s coach: «I’ve known Vecchiato for more than ten years. We played together with Sacilese and he trained me: I know that his teams are tough and organized, but we shouldn’t be afraid of anyone. Let’s go to Adria to play our game ».