Home News Cibo open source – George Monbiot
News

Cibo open source – George Monbiot

by admin
Cibo open source – George Monbiot

We are faced with what may be the greatest dilemma humanity has ever faced: how to feed the world without devouring the planet?

Agriculture is the main cause of the destruction of natural habitats. And if something doesn’t change, the situation risks getting worse. In theory, there could be plenty of food in the world. But even just maintaining current production levels could prove impossible. Environmentalists lash out against urban expansion, or rather the unscrupulous use of land for housing and infrastructure. But agricultural expansion, meaning the use of large quantities of land to produce small quantities of food, has transformed gigantic areas: 28 percent of the world‘s land is used for extensive agriculture. What can we do?

Part of the answer is to take as much food production out of agriculture as possible. Fortunately, the necessary technology arrived just when we needed it. Precision fermentation, which produces proteins and fats in specific plants from soil bacteria, fed with water, hydrogen, carbon dioxide and minerals, has the potential to replace all livestock farms, all soybean crops and much of it. of vegetable oil production, significantly reducing land use and other effects on the environment. But this fortune could easily fall prey to the large companies that today monopolize the world trade in cereals and meat. Ideally these farmless crops should be open source.

Microbial production scares some of the people who demand food sovereignty and justice. But it could provide both more effectively than traditional agriculture does. These technologies offer us, for the first time since the Neolithic, the opportunity to transform not only our food system, but also our relationship with the world. The future is underground.

See also  Concentrate efforts to achieve the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation-General Secretary Xi Jinping's congratulatory letter to the 90th anniversary of the founding of Xinhua News Agency aroused enthusiastic response on the news front-China Daily

(Translation by Federico Ferrone)

George Monbiot he will speak at the Internazionale festival in Ferrara on October 1st with the French researcher Sébastien Abis and the journalist Stefano Liberti.

You may also like

New vaccines, the Health Circular: here is who...

Ῥģ ˰2022ȫ˿ģд _йҾŻ

San Giorgio, overturns onto the A5 and ends...

Treviso, he discovers he has a sister and...

After the silence management was lifted, the first...

Expo 2030, Gualtieri delivers Rome’s candidacy. “A project...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government’s portal website focuses on...

Rome, firefighters take to the streets: “This summer,...

Cai Livinallongo, the dream is a completely new...

Fighting to cross the asbestos “isolated island” in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy