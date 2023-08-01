Corepla and Uyba Volley together for sustainability

The circular economy takes the field and becomes the protagonist of the E-Work Arena in Busto Arsizio thanks to the partnership between Corepla, the National Consortium for the Collection, Recycling and Recovery of Plastic Packaging, and Uyba Volley, the women’s volleyball club Italian Serie A1. In fact, the two companies presented Recopet today: the first eco-compactor for the collection and recycling of PET bottles for food use to enter a sports arena.

The innovative Recopet project, also developed in collaboration with Interzero, is aimed at making citizens and fans aware of virtuous behavior towards the environment and at promoting the process which allows used PET bottles to be transformed into new bottles (bottle-to -bottle).

“Corepla has always believed that sustainability stems from a shared commitment, which is why the agreement signed today with UYBA Volleyball is very important to us, with which we share fundamental values ​​such as mutual responsibility, cooperation and respect for the community and the environment – declared the president of Corepla Giovanni Cassuti -. Among our objectives, there is that of optimizing the effectiveness of the dedicated collection of plastic packaging through an increasingly widespread diffusion of eco-compactors to contribute to the achievement of both national and European collection and recycling objectives. Through this agreement with Uyba Volley we are happy to team up for our mission, making our own the values ​​of sport and the competitive spirit that will lead the fans and the players themselves to be part of the change, thus contributing to the construction of a more sustainable future ”.

The use of the new eco-compactor is very simple, thanks to the Recopet App which allows citizens to learn, quickly and easily, the correct use of the machinery. All fans who choose to participate in this virtuous circle will be guaranteed numerous prizes related to their favorite team for the delivery of PET bottles.

UYBA Volley has always been attentive to green issues: proof of this are the columns for recharging electric cars and the photovoltaic panels in the external car park of the E-Work Arena but also the walls of the structure, treated with a nebulised solution which, combined with a without release of harmful substances capable of improving air quality and sanitizing the environment.

“We are particularly happy to welcome Corepla, an avant-garde reality in its sector and with a green vocation, like our company which has been doing its utmost for years to raise awareness on environmental sustainability issues. It will be a virtuous collaboration aimed at increasing the selective collection of food PET through incentive initiatives for our fans, who will soon see the fruit of our intentions directly at the E-Work Arena” declared the president of Uyba Volley Giuseppe Pirola.

