Police officer involved in the homicide of a detainee, was sent to prison

This measure arises as part of the investigation of the crime that occurred last January, in which Jhon Eduard Bautista, an inmate accused of alleged sexual abuse, lost his life.

In a recent judicial development, a patrolman identified as Andrés Umaña Murcia, who was part of the group of custodians of the Protection Transfer Center in Soacha (Cundinamarca), was deprived of his liberty by order of a guarantee judge.

With the inclusion of patrolman Umaña Murcia in the process, there are now nine people under investigation for their alleged participation in the murder of Bautista, which occurred inside the Protection Transfer Center. According to the Attorney General’s Office, the patrolman and two other National Police officials allowed the inmates to brutally assault the victim with blows and, in an atrocious manner, impaled him, causing serious injuries that caused his death.

The probative material presented by the Prosecutor’s Office supports the accusation against the patrolman Umaña Murcia for the crimes of homicide, torture and violent carnal access, all in aggravated circumstances. However, during the process, the defendant did not agree to the charges and must answer to justice for his alleged participation in these acts of violence.

The deprivation of liberty of patrolman Umaña Murcia represents an important step in the judicial process that seeks to clarify the facts and determine the responsibility of all those involved in this tragic event.

The competent authorities continue to work on the investigation to clarify all the details of the crime and ensure that the corresponding sanctions are applied to those found responsible.

