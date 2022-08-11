The athletes of Team Equa victorious in the time trial, Ana also triumphs in the line race Captain Cecchetto second in the relay. The satisfaction of Ercole Spada

SAINT CHRISTINE

Three gold medals, two silver and as many bronze medals are the loot won by Fabrizio Cornegliani, Ana Maria Vitelaru and Paolo Cecchetto, handbike athletes of the Equa Team of Santa Cristina in Quebec City, home of the last stage of the Italian Cup. World.

Victories in the time trial held on the first day of races per Cornegliani in the MH1 category and Vitelaru in the WH5, while the Italian captain Cecchetto finished second in the MH3. Cecchetto himself, together with his national team mates Federico Mestroni and Mirko Testa then came close to success, finishing in second place in the Relay Team, the relay in which Italy was beaten by just 2 ”by France.

On the last day of racing dedicated to the road test, Vitelaru proved to be very strong, also triumphing in this specialty in the WH5, with the second detached of over 8 ‘. Cornegliani, on the other hand, won the silver, beaten in a sprint by just 5 ”by the Belgian Maxime Odies and leaving behind, about 3 ‘behind, all the others. Finally, Cecchetto did an excellent teamwork, attracting the attention of the German Merklein, in order to give the green light to the two team mates, Federico Maestroni, later winner, and Mirko Testa, second. The captain of the Pavia team played and won the bronze in the sprint with the German for an all-Italian podium.

«I am very satisfied – comments Ercole Spada, president of Team Equa – I stayed in Italy because we are also following the track sector. Our athletes did their competition, but without trying too hard, as the world championships will start this week. I am convinced that Quebec silver could have been gold, but it was important to conserve energy for subsequent challenges. To these results must be added a fifth place in the time trial and a fourth in line in para-cycling for Andrea Tarlao. Having four athletes in the national team is the result of the work we have set up. I am convinced that Tarlao can also get medals in the future ». –