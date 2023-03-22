Corticella is a team from the outskirts of Bologna that plays in Serie D and receives Prato for the thirty-second day of group D. Very short classification, in the middle, so points that could make the difference between flying towards the playoff area or being dangerously sucked into the playout area. The match is played at the “Biavati” sports centre, a facility with various playing fields which sometimes also features various youth teams of Bologna FC. A small grandstand whose capacity could be estimated at around 500 units, welcomes around 250 spectators for this match, most of which are visiting fans.

The home team does not have any form of support, not even remotely organized, just simple fans who limit themselves to cheering when the locals score a goal. The guests, on the other hand, a couple of minutes before the start of the match, remember Alberto Palagi, founder and soul of the WILD KAOSwho disappeared a few days ago. Then follow ninety minutes of real passion in which the two most important groups, WILD KAOS precisely and PRATO ULTRAS, raise various choruses among which there are some against the bitter rivals of the Pistoiese, while repeatedly reiterating how tired they are of playing in this category.

At the triple whistle, unfortunately for them, Prato is defeated and from here begins a firm protest against the team unable to transform all the support provided by the stands into competitive anger on the pitch. All that remains is to close the season with dignity but a historical team of our football like Prato and a fan base with an equally consolidated tradition and passion, deserve something more than a stunted Serie D.

Luigi Bisio