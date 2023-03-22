Argentina like Brazil and before that like the USA. Every moment of acute crisis has its savior. The new, the outsider, the rabbit out of the hat of despair who with a wave of the magic wand restores the lost greatness to the country. In Buenos Aires it is called Javier Miley53 years old next October, former professor of Economics, great orator, provocative histrion, launched into the political arena where he has already been elected deputy and as leader of Libertad Avanza, a party he has just formed, now aims at the Casa Rosada with a 17 % of the votes attributed to him by the polls in view of the presidential elections in October.