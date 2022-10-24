The countdown has begun for the three days of the Women’s Alpine Skiing World Cup in Cortina d’Ampezzo, the most awaited event among those dedicated to speed, and for fans there is now the possibility to buy tickets for cheer live and closely watch the performances of the best interpreters of world speed who will compete on the Olympia della Tofane from 20 to 22 January in super-G (two races) and downhill (one race).

The ticketing for the Cortina Ski World Cup 2023 will start on Saturday 29 October on the official website of the event, cortinaskiworldcup.com.

There will be several possibilities to watch the World Cup at the Rumerlo finish area: the parterre, the grandstand or the Guest Lounge area. For the day of Friday 20 January, in which the super-G is scheduled, the organizing committee will allow free access to the parterre to give everyone the opportunity to enjoy the live show. As for the seat in the stands, the cost was set at 15 euros.

For Saturday 21 January, the day dedicated to the descent, and for the final day, Sunday 22 January, in which the girls will compete again in super-G, the costs are respectively set at 15 euros for the parterre and 30 euros for the grandstand.

The purchase of the ticket will give the right to use the dedicated parking spaces and the shuttle service provided by the organization, in collaboration with its mobility partners. The organization, as usual, will organize dedicated buses for fans, on numerous routes that will allow them to come to Cortina d’Ampezzo from all over the region, for a day of celebration in the name of safety.

There are also discounts dedicated to ski clubs, ski instructors and organized groups: for further information you can write to [email protected]

The Guest Lounge on the slopes, after the 2021 World Ski Championships, is ready to welcome guests who want to enjoy the show and taste the best of Ampezzo hospitality: dedicated terrace, unique view of the finish area, catering by the best chefs of Cortina, wine & cocktail bar, music and DJ-set, dedicated shuttle services. Info and prices on www.cortinaskiworldcup.com

With the presence at the foot of the Tofane, alpine skiing enthusiasts will be able not only to enjoy the great spectacle of speed but also to help support the environment and agricultural realities of the territory. For each ticket sold, in fact, Fondazione Cortina, organizer of the World Cup, invests 1 euro in the growth of the Cortina Ski World Cup FattorMia: the money will go to the local realities that take care of the territory and their products will be present in the Guest Lounge; a circular economy and territorial support project to be proud of.

All information can be found on the website www.cortinaskiworldcup.com