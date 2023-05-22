Home » Duel Novak against Rodionov in the second qualifying round
by admin
Dennis Novak and Jurij Rodionov cleared the first hurdle on the way to the main competition of the French Open in Paris. Novak defeated Japanese Shintaro Mochizuki 6-2 4-6 6-1 in the first of three qualifying rounds on Monday. The next opponent is his compatriot Rodionov, of all people, who defeated the American Brandon Holt 7:6 (7/2) 6:4.

Also in action on Monday are Filip Misolic against Frenchman Enzo Couacaud and Maximilian Neuchrist against Dutchman Jesper de Jong. Sebastian Ofner is only in action on Tuesday, the draw brought him the Japanese Rio Noguchi as the opening opponent.

However, the end came for the only ÖTV player in the qualification, Sinja Kraus had to admit defeat to the Greek Valentini Grammatikopoulou 4:6 1:6. Julia Grabher and Dominic Thiem play in the main competition as well as Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler, Philipp Oswald and Sam Weissborn in doubles. Joel Schwärzler serves in the junior competition.

