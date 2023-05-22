vazura about the ban for partisan players | Sports

The director of the black and whites revealed what is happening with the three former Partizan footballers and the ban imposed on them.

Incredible news from the ranks of the Partizan football club appeared in the Belgrade media today – former footballers Lazar Marković, Miloš Jojić and Ivan Obradović were banned from entering the stadium and the training center in Zemun. Right after that, the winger who currently plays in Turkey spoke, and Miloš Vazura also revealed his side of the story.

The leader of Partizan told the media exactly what the situation is with the “ban”, that is, who is not allowed to visit “Zemunelo”. According to him, Obradović violated the rules of behavior in the training center in the previous period!

“No one who is not under contract with Partizan can use the services of Teleoptik without the knowledge of the club. Ivan Obradović tried to enter the club without anyone’s knowledge and he was not allowed to do so. The reason is not the fact that the three of them sued the club before obtaining the European license, but it is a matter of a principle that applies to everyone. The players are used to using Teleoptik as they wish even when they are not under contract with Partizan. Obradović knew how to come in when training was over and go to the gym when no one was looking. When it comes to the stadium, no one was banned from entering, but none of them came to the stadium,” Vazura told Informer.

The director of the black and white team reveals that the other footballers who wore the Partizan jersey contact the club before they decide to use the complex.

“When Vladimir Stojković comes, he asks if he can train and get a permit. The same was true of Aleksandar Mitrović and Marko Jevtović. It happened to us that various managers would come to Teleoptik, that they would drink coffee there, that parents of players or children who play for Partizan would come. We stopped that practice, and let former players drink in cafes. No one in Teleoptik who is not under contract can do it,” explained Vazura and revealed details about the money that Marković, Jojić and Obradović claimed:

“Lazar received 450,000 euros, Jojić 260,000, and Ivan Obradović 80,000. Nothing is owed to them anymore. They blocked the club, and then cut off all contact with people from the club.“

