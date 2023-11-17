Home » Costa Rica vs Panama: Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal Match Live Coverage and Streaming Options
Sports

Costa Rica vs Panama: Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal Match Live Coverage and Streaming Options

by admin
Costa Rica vs Panama: Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal Match Live Coverage and Streaming Options

Costa Rica vs Panama: Watch the Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals Live

Get ready for an exciting match between Costa Rica and Panama in the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Nations League. The game is set to take place this Wednesday, with kickoff at 10:00 p.m. in Panama and Peru (9:00 p.m. in Costa Rica), at the Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Aymá stadium.

If you’re in Costa Rica, you can catch the action on Teletica (Channel 7) and Repretel (Channel 6). In Panama, the match will be broadcast on RPC TV. For those who prefer to stream the game, platforms such as Paramount, Concacaf Go, and Flow will also be offering the live broadcast.

Keep an eye out for standout performances from both teams and be sure to tune in for what promises to be an electrifying matchup. Don’t miss the action as Costa Rica and Panama battle it out for a spot in the semifinals.

See also  AMD Unveils Radeon RX 7800 XT and 7700 XT Graphics Cards for Enthusiast Gamers

You may also like

Berrettini ready to return: “On the pitch soon,...

Achieving good results in the competition adds confidence...

Realignment after Tuchel’s separation: FC Bayern a Herculean...

Porto-Arsenal 1-0, Galeno decides in full injury time

[Focus on the “14th Winter”]Women’s freestyle skiing aerials...

The legacy of Niki Lauda

Aaron Boone will continue as the leader of...

At 8 years old he beats chess master...

FC Bayern and Tuchel part ways – Press:...

XC Città di Modica-CyclÃ², the great challenge on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy