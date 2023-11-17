Costa Rica vs Panama: Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal Match Live Coverage and Streaming Options

Costa Rica vs Panama: Watch the Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals Live

Get ready for an exciting match between Costa Rica and Panama in the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Nations League. The game is set to take place this Wednesday, with kickoff at 10:00 p.m. in Panama and Peru (9:00 p.m. in Costa Rica), at the Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Aymá stadium.

If you’re in Costa Rica, you can catch the action on Teletica (Channel 7) and Repretel (Channel 6). In Panama, the match will be broadcast on RPC TV. For those who prefer to stream the game, platforms such as Paramount, Concacaf Go, and Flow will also be offering the live broadcast.

Keep an eye out for standout performances from both teams and be sure to tune in for what promises to be an electrifying matchup. Don’t miss the action as Costa Rica and Panama battle it out for a spot in the semifinals.

