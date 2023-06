Since the Phoenix Suns acquired Bradley Beal, there has been a lot of interest in Deandre Ayton.

“We’ll see if it stays. I think Phoenix got a lot of calls about Deandre Ayton after the trade,” Shams Charania said on The Pat McAfee Show. “The various franchises are trying to figure out if Deandre Ayton is a little more reachable now. We’ll see if he’s still in the team next year.”

