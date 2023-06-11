Thanks to the opening of the Courmayeur Mont Blanc Funivie cableways, from Courmayeur there are 3 easy walks to do this summer.

They are itineraries for everyone, easily accessible: excursions with children to the most fascinating and less traveled destinations in Courmayeur. On foot or by mountain bike you can venture into Val Veny, you walk along the paths of Mount Chétif, you explore Lake Checrouit and the balcony of Val Veny in a continuous discovery of new places and new paths.

Courmayeur, 3 easy walks to do this summer

Like the moon, Mont Blanc also has a lesser-known side. A hidden and wilder side that, this summer, can be rediscovered thanks to the opening of the Courmayeur Mont Blanc Funivie cableways, which will be back in operation from 1 July to 3 September. An opportunity to arm yourself with a map – or the more technological GPS map – and immerse yourself in an area full of surprises, between ups and downs and panoramic points.

1. Lago Checrouit

Among the unmissable destinations is Lake Checrouit, reachable in just under an hour thanks to the Dolonne cable car and, subsequently, to the sthe Maison Vieille cable car. An itinerary suitable for families: with a short walk you overlook one of the most beautiful panoramas of Mont Blanc.

2. Along the Dora

From here you can set off to walk the balcony of Val Veny – which can also be reached by the Val Veny cable car that leads to Pré de Pascal and is a journey that touches on spectacular stages while always remaining at high altitude. Alternatively, for those who wish to stay at a lower altitude, the valley can be crossed by following the course of the Dora della Val Veny, admiring a scenography of peaks, from the Aiguille Noire to the Pyramides Calcaires.

3. Mount Chetif

Linked to the name of the Chétif, the “small” mountain that overlooks Courmayeur – a dwarf among the giants – we find two routes: the first is the path that leads to the top, which is also a destination for climbing enthusiasts and offers an exceptional view of the Mont Blanc chain, the two side valleys and the town. On the other hand, the second is less demanding on a physical level, which remains below the summit of the mountain and allows you to admire it from closer. These are all experiences that can be lived together with hiking and nature guides, ready to accompany visitors along the lesser-known itineraries of Mont Blanc, pausing to tell the peculiarities of the area.

Where to go cycling in Val Veny

Those who prefer mountain biking are not left without a drink. It is possible to put yourself to the test on many of these less traveled itineraries thanks to the Courmayeur Mont Blanc Funivie lifts which allow you to go up with bicycles at no additional cost, opening up the vast Val Veny area to lovers of two wheels: from the Peuterey ring , all in the woods, on the climb up to Plan Checrouit.

