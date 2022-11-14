Ahead of the English Premier League soccer season, Liverpool would have been among the favorites to win the title. The Reds came within minutes of taking the trophy last term, while the manager Jurgen Klopp made signings in the summer to strengthen the side.

Early hopes of an assault on the EPL in 2022/23 have stuttered. A series of poor results has left Liverpool in mid-table and there are even rumors that Klopp may be under pressure to save his job.

Shaky Start

A low point in the season came when Liverpool lost away to bottom club Nottingham Forest. That reverse was followed just a week later by a 1-2 home defeat to Leeds United who scored in the dying moments to claim all three points.

That run was ended by a win over Spurs. It was a solid performance against a top four team and Reds fans would have been especially pleased to see key striker Mohamed Salah return to form with both goals.

Klopp will want his side to go into the World Cup break on a positive note. Three points in their final game at home to Southampton could take them into the top six, but is a title challenge a genuine target for the Reds this season?

Title Hopes Fade

That result left Liverpool in eighth position in the table, but there is already a 15-point gap between themselves and leaders Arsenal. Klopp's team remain as third favorites to win the EPL title, but that gap in points is reflected in the soccer betting markets.

Transfer Window Targets

The 2022 World Cup offers managers a chance to take a break and assess the strengths and weaknesses of their current squad. Almost as soon as the tournament comes to an end, the winter transfer window will then open across Europe.

There are, however, two concerns for any Liverpool fans hoping that their club will spend big in January. Firstly, there is the question of who owns the club moving forward. Recent reports indicate that current owners, Fenway Sports Group, are interested in takeover talks.

Liverpool also used up a significant percentage of their transfer budget by signing striker Darwin Nunez in the summer. The Uruguayan international was signed for a fee that could rise up to 100 million Euros.

Despite that uncertainty, there is no shortage of reported transfer targets. Jude Bellingham, Cody Gakpo and Moises Caicedo are just three names mentioned in connection with a move to Anfield in January.

It’s difficult to see Jurgen Klopp losing his job but these are difficult times at Liverpool. Whoever is running the club, they will not be satisfied with missing out on a place in the Champions League and the next few months will be vital in regards to the manager’s future.

