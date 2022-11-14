Home Entertainment head out of control china dead people
Entertainment

head out of control china dead people

by admin
head out of control china dead people

ROME – The images are impressive, objectively. They testify, in China, of a white Tesla model Y racing at insane speed on the street, killing two people and injuring three pedestrians, before crashing into a building. There is also the video, which lasts about a minute. The fact dates back to last November 5, but the news was given only in the last hours. Elon Musk’s carmaker said it will help Chinese police investigate the incident, and the clash took place in the southern province of Guangdong.

The questions about the reasons for such a crash are open, and the answers are still not there. What remains, of course, is the crazy race of that Tesla that whizzes fast (too much) along a quiet street, with little traffic and with many houses, shops and even people on bicycles. The balance is dramatic: a motorcyclist and a high school girl lost their lives, according to information reported by “Jimu News” who published the video, which is shocking: people and objects jump like pins when that crazy car that doesn’t stops in front of nothing and nobody and then collides with other vehicles and a cyclist.

So, human error or structural problems of the car? Elon Musk’s carmaker said it will help Chinese police investigate the incident.

See also  Giorgio Armani awarded by Cosmetica Italia and Accademia del Profumo for his fragrances

You may also like

North American box office: “Black Panther 2” with...

ѹ붮 Waves – midifanǹע

BTS wins “Biggest Fans” award from “MTV EMA”...

Alfa Romeo is no. 1 premium of the...

Hotline | Wang Yibo starred in “Shen Yin”?...

The first Cucinelli wine: “An act of gratitude...

South Korean rookie girl group FIFTY FIFTY announced...

Wen Weihong: Rather than exporting overseas, I hope...

ELLE Interview with Yuan Quan: Jaeger-LeCoultre THE STELLAR...

The Chengdu Division of the 70th Miss Universe...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy