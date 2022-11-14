ROME – The images are impressive, objectively. They testify, in China, of a white Tesla model Y racing at insane speed on the street, killing two people and injuring three pedestrians, before crashing into a building. There is also the video, which lasts about a minute. The fact dates back to last November 5, but the news was given only in the last hours. Elon Musk’s carmaker said it will help Chinese police investigate the incident, and the clash took place in the southern province of Guangdong.

The questions about the reasons for such a crash are open, and the answers are still not there. What remains, of course, is the crazy race of that Tesla that whizzes fast (too much) along a quiet street, with little traffic and with many houses, shops and even people on bicycles. The balance is dramatic: a motorcyclist and a high school girl lost their lives, according to information reported by “Jimu News” who published the video, which is shocking: people and objects jump like pins when that crazy car that doesn’t stops in front of nothing and nobody and then collides with other vehicles and a cyclist.

So, human error or structural problems of the car? Elon Musk’s carmaker said it will help Chinese police investigate the incident.