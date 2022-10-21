Covid hits the Apu Old Wild West hard on the eve of the big A2 basketball match against Tramec Cento, scheduled for tomorrow at 8pm at the Carnera sports hall in Udine.

Four players tested positive for the checks carried out in compliance with health protocols: the swabs were necessary due to the presence of symptoms attributable to Covid. According to the first reconstructions, the positive athletes would be Nobile, Sherrill, Palumbo and a youth team attached to the first team for training. For all isolation as per well known procedure.

“The rest of the group – reads the note issued by the Juventus club – as prescribed by the protocols, has been subjected to further tests which have given negative results”.

For the third consecutive season the virus entered the Udine locker room, developing an outbreak among the players.