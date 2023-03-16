A scheme that in smaller banks, for which it is difficult to place financial instruments, would end up reaching depositors almost immediately, as the governor of the Bank of Italy Ignazio Visco has repeatedly stressed and the president Abi Patuelli. Visco then complained that the political consensus no longer exists for the third ‘pillar’ of the banking union (alongside supervision and uncoa resolution): “a single deposit insurance system that has, when fully operational, full loss absorption capacity ”