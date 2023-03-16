Néstor Alfonso Contreras Cuento, 41, charged with the crime of attempted aggravated femicide, was prosecuted before the First Municipal Criminal Court with Guarantee Control Functions of Valledupar.

According to the 17th Sectional Prosecutor for Life, on January 6, 2022, this man stabbed his former girlfriend several times in events recorded in the Villa Dariana neighborhood of Valledupar, where he chased her down the street until he caught up with her and injured her repeatedly. .

The prosecutor’s account indicated that the victim identified as Maireth Carolina Lara Campo was sleeping and this subject entered through the roof of the house when she was sleeping and began to attack her.

The sisters of this woman, realizing what was happening, helped her and prevented her from being murdered.

“When he enters the aforementioned lady’s residence through the roof, he lifts a gate and enters and pursues her throughout the sector with a knife until he inflicts several injuries on different parts of the body such as the chest, back, and neck that do not cause death. for the help that the sisters gave her and they transfer her to a clinic. You told her that she would live until that day, ”said the prosecutor in the account of the facts.

He also stated that on the day of the event, Contreras Cueto was captured by the Police, but released because the prosecutor on duty from the URI of the Prosecutor’s Office indicated that he did not have the opinion of Forensic Medicine.

He also added that among the injuries caused to the woman was a perforation of a lung, according to medical evaluations, for which she remained for several days in the ICU.

For these facts, the defendant was sent to prison.

