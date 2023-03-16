Éditions L’Harmattan announced on March 6, 2023 the publication of the book Postmodernism in French-speaking Moroccan women’s novels by author Dr. Chidmi Abdelkrim.

This book is already published and available for sale on the Harmattan site and on some commercial sites (Amazon, Fnac, Cultura, etc.).

The problem developed in this book is as follows:

Does postmodernism unfold in the French-speaking Moroccan female novel? And what use do Moroccan women writers make of it?

And in order to respond to this, the author has chosen a corpus that is almost in keeping with the 21st century and includes writers from various professional fields; education, journalism, economics and art.

This book, which has the merit of remedying the scarcity of works on postmodernism in the Moroccan female novel, is divided into three parts:

In the first part, entitled The female Moroccan novelistic discourse and postmodern context, two approaches were used, one socio-historical and the other comparative. The author laid the foundations necessary for his work, namely the contextualization of the Moroccan female novel as well as the philosophical foundations of postmodernism, and the main characteristics of literary postmodernism, then he defined the status of the character in the novels of the corpus. .

In the second part of the book entitled The generic heterogeneity of the postmodern novel, the author is interested in the diversity of genres in the novels of the corpus. This interest is legitimized by the fact that the mixture of genres is considered to be one of the relevant features of postmodernism. The author has shown that the diversity of the centers of interest of Moroccan novelists has imposed on them the use of multiple generic forms. Their novels present new visions on history, politics and art criticism. They mixed these genres by coating them with local colors. The reader is then faced with an apparent heterogeneity specific to literary postmodernism.

The third part of the work entitled Compositional dynamism of the Moroccan feminine novel is an analysis of the dynamics of the Moroccan feminine novel. The narratological approach was adopted to show that the processes used, in particular alternation and embedding, contribute to the deconstruction of the narrative structure and participate in the fragmentation of the stories. The author also showed how polyphony unfolds in the postmodern Moroccan feminine novel in order to represent the world according to a postmodern conception refusing any single vision.

Concerning the phenomenon of intertextuality, the author demonstrated how Moroccan novelists are not satisfied with the intercultural value of intertextuality, but they use it for narrative purposes or to reveal the psychology of the characters.

Finally, the author concludes that the opportunities offered by postmodernism have allowed Moroccan women writers to divert a restricted feminist militancy and to spread novels of a high aesthetic level, significantly affecting a thoughtful reader to their historical, cultural and social anchoring, but also ambitious of a cultural mix that puts all cultures on the same pedestal.