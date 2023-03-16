A few days ago was from the popular Printer brand HP a new Mini Photo Printer brought on the market. The Sprocket Studio Plus complements the existing product range and is perfect as a Christmas gift.

The small mobile photo printer are particularly hyped this year and are enjoying increasing popularity. They are now available in numerous colors and variations. HP now has another model to its name Sprocket series added and published in time for the Christmas season.

What can the mini printers do?

With the advent of the modern instant cameras it became a trend again not only to save photos quickly on the cell phone, but also to save your memories in printed form to keep. The small photo printers combine these two options and allow Photos straight from your smartphone to print – and that too traveling. Here’s a short one Instructions for an older Sprocket model showing how the devices work:

To use it, you only have to connect the device with the Connect smartphonemostly by Bluetooth, and can then easily print out his photos. The mobile phone printers have polaroid cameras opposite the Advantagethat one the pictures first edit to your liking can. There is even one for the HP models, for example own app.

The most common models on the market cost between 50 and 150 euros. Cartridges and photo paper can be bought at any time rebuy.

All statements without guarantee. Prices may have changed in the meantime.

Sprocket Studio Plus

The new Sprocket Studio Plus is designed to format photos 4 x 6 Zoll (10,2 x 15,2 cm) can print. It is connected to the mobile phone via Bluetooth – this works with both Android as well as with iOS. One charging enough according to HP for up to 80 prints. The device is quite small and compact and comes in plain white.

As already mentioned, the Sprocket models have their own editing app with the name HP Sprocket. You can easily connect it to the printer and edit the photos as you like. The app features Filteryou can take the photos with you Frame Mistake, Collagen create, Text add to, brightness and contrast customize and much more.

Unfortunately, the new model is only available on Amazon for the dollar price and with relatively high import costs. But it should be in this country very soon accessible be. A great Alternative would be the HP Sprocket Select for something smaller photos or even the model with which one takes the photos on sticky-backed Papier can print to them directly as Sticker to use.

