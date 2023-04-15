news-txt”>

Cremonese wins its second consecutive game, after the one against Sampdoria, beating Empoli 1-0 and rekindles the flame of hope for salvation. Ballardini’s team, who took the field with a back four, deserved the three points by playing with great intensity and above all managing to capitalize on the goal scored at the start by undersized Dessers.

Empoli tried, above all trying to build intensity in the Cremonese half, without however ever making themselves truly dangerous. A few scrums but Carnesecchi didn’t have to make important saves. On the contrary, Cremonese tried to sting on the counterattack going close to scoring at least on two occasions in the second half with Serniola and Tsadjout. The only real danger for the Grigiorossi was the outside post hit by Walukiewicz in the final with a touch of the heel on the development of a corner. The two teams faced each other from the very first minute with a 4-3-1-2 formation.

The turning point of the match came at the start with a perfect suggestion by Sernicola for Dessers in the center of the area. Stop and crushed left foot to pass Perisan. The advantage immediately complicates Empoli’s plans, forced to overreach in search of a draw. A push materialized with great ball possession (in the end it will be 68% at 32) but without ever giving the paw.

Bandinelli tries from the outside but without engaging Carnesecchi too much. In the second half Zanetti also played the Cambiaghi-Destro card but it was Cremonese who came close to scoring first with Sernicola with a wide right diagonal and shortly after with Tsadjout where it was Persian who made the difference with a great save. The Tuscans push desperately, conceding a counterattack to the Cremonese. The best chance for Zanetti’s team came in the final with a back-heel from Walukiewicz that slammed into the outside post. The seven minutes of added time do not change the result of the match.