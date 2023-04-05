With one goal in each half, Fiorentina mortgaged the Italian Cup final: the Viola dominated in the first half, going ahead with Cabral in his 13th goal of the season and coming close to 2-0 several times. Doubling that comes in the second half with Nico Gonzalez displacing Sarr on a penalty awarded for a hand ball by Aiwu, sent off on the occasion. Tsadjout tries at the start for the Cremonese, Bonaiuto and Dessers in the second half but Terracciano is very good on all occasions. To overturn the 0-2 it will take a company