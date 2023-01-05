“Cremonese press, they run – said the Juve coach after the match -. We went in better in the second half. We took a risk on the post, it was our mistake”

“We knew the difficulties of the match. Cremonese press, run, we have to congratulate them, they are a difficult team to face. In the first half we made a lot of mistakes technically, in the second we got in better. We risked on the post, it was a our mistake. In any case we took a step forward, extending on fifth and this is important”.

From Rabiot to Di Maria — “We had five difficult minutes, then the game came back into our hands and Milik scored a great goal. I had important players on the bench and they did well. Chiesa came in well, Rabiot the same, Paredes did better from midfield Iling came on well, Kean too. These changes on the bench are very important. Rabiot? He had played in the final but before that he had been off for 7/8 days so he had his last training session on December 10”. On Di Maria, the sixth injured player: “Today he trained, he seems better. Let’s see. Angel is extraordinary, he has extraordinary qualities. He must be fine, unfortunately he took this blow and we hope to have him available soon. Like Pogba, Vlahovic and Cuadrado We need everyone”

Market and surroundings — "Juve have a very important squad, there have been defections on a traumatic and non-traumatic level. In this phase important young players such as Miretti, Fagioli, Iling and Soulé have come out. We have to be happy, we have to work and think that "There's only room for improvement. My role as manager? When I've been in clubs, even at Juve, I've always collaborated. They update me on the players around, then we'll talk later. The transfer market is needed if there's a need, at the moment the Juventus squad looks good like this".

