Home Sports Cremonese-Milan, Braida against his former team. With Berlusconi and Galliani …
Sports

Cremonese-Milan, Braida against his former team. With Berlusconi and Galliani …

by admin
Cremonese-Milan, Braida against his former team. With Berlusconi and Galliani …

The strategic consultant of the grigiorosso club lived the golden age in the Devil of Berlusconi and Galliani: he found champions, treated, traveled, and treated the Rossoneri as a work of art

Of that Milan that conquered Italy, Europe and finally even the world, he was, in a rigorous hierarchical scale, the number three. Number one: Silvio Berlusconi. Number two: Adriano Galliani. Number three: Ariedo Braida. Not a supporting actor, nor a serving cavalier as many might seem, but an operative figure who spent half the year finding champions around the planet and the other half negotiating with companies and agents for their purchase.

See also  Theo: numbers and personalities, Milan find the left engine

You may also like

Travel sickness: Gesteco is looking for the right...

3 gold and 2 silver are basically qualified,...

“Being a father: this is the heart of...

Send money and it works!Double foreign aid scored...

Pordenone, a clear signal to the championship: the...

Sandro Mazzola turns 80: his story

Serie A | Juventus Lectra Inter Milan four-game...

Nba Results: Bucks ko. Well Warriors and Celtics,...

Milan, with Cremonese serve Origi’s goals: he is...

Du Feng: Zhang Ning and Wang Lanchan’s Progressive...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy