Of that Milan that conquered Italy, Europe and finally even the world, he was, in a rigorous hierarchical scale, the number three. Number one: Silvio Berlusconi. Number two: Adriano Galliani. Number three: Ariedo Braida. Not a supporting actor, nor a serving cavalier as many might seem, but an operative figure who spent half the year finding champions around the planet and the other half negotiating with companies and agents for their purchase.