The strategic consultant of the grigiorosso club lived the golden age in the Devil of Berlusconi and Galliani: he found champions, treated, traveled, and treated the Rossoneri as a work of art
Of that Milan that conquered Italy, Europe and finally even the world, he was, in a rigorous hierarchical scale, the number three. Number one: Silvio Berlusconi. Number two: Adriano Galliani. Number three: Ariedo Braida. Not a supporting actor, nor a serving cavalier as many might seem, but an operative figure who spent half the year finding champions around the planet and the other half negotiating with companies and agents for their purchase.