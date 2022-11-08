Covid does not stop raging in the province. And even if cases are finally decreasing, the same is not true for hospitalizations and deaths.

IN THE HOSPITAL

Seven deaths were recorded in the week just ended. These are four elderly women aged 76, 84, 86 and 97 and three men, one centenarian and two aged 91 and 93. In the races of the San Martino hospital the situation is not simple: after some time there is a patient hospitalized in intensive care for the severe outcomes of the virus, in non-critical areas there are 57 people, while the community hospital hosts ten patients.

THE NUMBERS OF THE CONTAGION

On Monday the positives in the province were 1,471, while the incidence (ie new cases per 100,000 inhabitants) continues to decline and settles at values ​​below 400 new positives per 100,000 inhabitants. This incidence was calculated, taking into account the reinfections of subjects previously classified as Covid cases.

“Despite the clear signs of slowing down, viral circulation still appears significant”, say Ulss 1 Dolomiti, thus recommending the use of masks in case of gatherings and hand washing “especially now that in addition to Covid we are moving towards flu season. Wearing a mask and hand hygiene are however good practices to avoid many infections ”, say the managers of the health care company.

SWABS

Given the approach of seasonal flu, recourses to buffer centers continue. In the week just ended 4,682 swabs were performed by health teams, in addition to 1,737 antigen tests performed by pharmacies, 46 by pediatricians and 186 by general practitioners. On average, therefore, 480 swabs are carried out every day for every 100,000 inhabitants.

THE THERAPIES

To date, 515 treatments with monoclonal antibodies and 508 treatments with antiviral drugs have been administered by the Infectious Diseases department.