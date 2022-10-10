Notice to sailors: the leaders, left alone, can win even when suffering and when things do not seem to be going well. This Napoli has infinite resources, with Spalletti winning it again from the bench with Simeone, Lozano and Olivera entering and defeating a long balanced match thanks to the excellent Cremonese. Which holds for about 80 ‘, then becomes a victim of the blue beast, which when it smells the blood does not give up its prey and continues to bite, called Ajax or Cremonese. Concluded a week with 10 goals in two games, the eighth consecutive victory, the first place exclusively and a sense of invincibility for the Spalletti band that expands the goalscorer club: with Lozano and Olivera we are 14 players in goals. The strength of this group is immeasurable at this stage.

ATTITUDE

—

Beyond the systems, the way you move on the pitch counts. And Alvini’s 4-2-3-1 is aggressive and always tries to raise the team, with almost man-made scoring that, in addition to breaking the plots of Napoli, aims to restart. Except that if the tall wingers, however fast, are two full-backs added, the quality in the trocar is not the best to worry a solid defense like that of the Azzurri. Felix thinks more about marking Lobotka’s ankles than about building. But the game is pleasant anyway, because Napoli always find solutions to attack the opponent’s goal. And so if the Slovakian fails to find space under construction, the central defensive players will take care of them, alternately “going up” carrying the ball. Even Rrahmani after only two minutes even manages to enter the area and throws a right that hits the intersection of the posts. Napoli still placed close to the advantage with Di Lorenzo who acts as a tower for Anguissa who, however, does not find the tap in a few steps. Cremonese does not stand by and responds with another wood: it is Zanimacchia who hits the post in the most unanimous action of the hosts. Just the right fielder is very impetuous in pressing and after hitting hard Mario Rui is booked for another foul on Lobotka. Abisso, the referee, shows not to be very reactive because on a free kick Napoli tries a scheme to bring Raspadori to the shot who incredibly finds himself the man in yellow to counter him awkwardly on the shot. The whistle from Palermo has no doubts about assigning the penalty to Napoli when Kvara enters the area from the right, moves the ball quickly and Valeri takes the Georgian’s leg. From the spot Politano is impeccable and the Neapolitan advantage is supported by a couple of occasions in which Kvara and Anguissa do not frame the goal.