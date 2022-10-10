The armed clash between Taiwan and China “is absolutely not an option” and “there is no room for compromise on freedom and democracy”: is the message of the president of Taipei, Tsai Ing-wen, for Beijing, contained in the speech for the 111th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of China.

Tsai pledged to strengthen the island’s defenses, however clarifying that “armed confrontation is by no means an option for our two sides. Only by respecting the commitment of the Taiwanese people to our sovereignty, democracy and freedom can there be a basis for resuming constructive interaction across the Taiwan Strait. “