On perhaps the most important evening of their championship, the one that could have meant a tie for second place, Roma clamorously threw themselves away and fell for the second time this season with Cremonese, who scored their first success in this championship and regained victory in Serie A 27 years later. At the Zini it ends 2-1 for the Grigiorossi: goals from Tsadjout and Ciofani were decisive, Spinazzola’s return to goal was useless.

Gianluca Mancini during Cremonese-Roma – Serie A 2022-23 Credit Foto Getty Images

It takes an episode to unlock a rough, unspectacular first half set on all-out duels. The joker comes from Cremonese with Tsadjout, who after the goal against Turin signs another pearl with an unstoppable left-footed volley that leaves no way out for Rui Patricio. In the second half, Roma picked up the pace and seemed to have the strength to put the game back together, also thanks to the substitutions of a Mourinho who was sent off at the start of the second half for being too nervous towards the fourth official. The yellow and red reaction paid off in the 72nd minute, when Spinazzola cut in the center of the area and caught perfectly by Mancini beat Carnesecchi to find the net again in Serie A two years after the last time. In the 78th minute, in the maximum moment of the visitors’ push, however, the turning point in favor of Cremonese arrives: Rui Patricio extends Okereke in the penalty area, Ciofani appears on the spot and from the spot he makes no mistake, giving the first three points to his team, as well as perhaps a last chance to believe in salvation. Roma, on the other hand, remains nailed to 44 points and slips to fifth place, missing a gigantic opportunity to turn around.

The scoreboard

Cremonese-Rome 2-1

CREMONESE (3-4-3): Carnesecchi; Vasquez, Ferrari (84′ Chiriches), Bianchetti; Sernicola, Pickel (78′ Galdames), Benassi, Valeri; Okereke, Tsadjout (78′ Ciofani), Felix (66′ Meité). Herds: Davide Ballardini

ROMA (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Kumbulla (68′ Karsdorp), Ibanez; Zalewski (from 63′ Solbakken), Cristante (from 63′ Matic), Wijnaldum, Spinazzola; Pellegrini (from 63′ El Shaarawy), Dybala; Belotti (from 62′ Abraham). Coach: José Mourinho

REFEREE: M. Piccinini

GOL: 17′ Tsadjout, 71′ Spinazzola, 78′ Ciofani

Booked: 12‘ Ferrari, 52′ Bianchetti, 58′ Sernicola, 74′ El Shaarawy, 82’ ibanez

EXPULDED: –

NOTE: recovery 12′

The story in 5 moments

03 – NOW OPPORTUNITY FOR WIJNALDUM! Great action in the Strait of Rome, with Dybala finishing up for the Dutchman who chokes the shot too much from a tight angle in the area.

17 – TSADJOUUUUUUT! WHAT A GOAL, CRAZY LEFT! Cremonese ahead with a fantastic conclusion from the attacker, the second consecutive goal thanks this time to an excellent side by Valeri!

59 – GREAT CHANCE FOR DOUBLING THE CREMONESE! Progression by Valeri who then fishes deep into Tsadjout’s run. The centre-forward looks for Felix in the area, but Spinazzola is very attentive and puts out.

71 – SPINAZZOLAAAAAA! SPINAZZOLAAAAA! ROME EQUALED! Cremonese line completely stopped, Sernicoia lets him go and the Giallorossi full-back beats Carnesecchi!

83 – CIOFANI IS NOT WRONG! CREMONESE STILL AHEAD! Rui Patricio guesses, but can’t get there: Grigiorossi ahead again!

MVP

THE BEST – TSADJOUT 7.5: State of grace. The goal is fantastic, his game gigantic: it creates a lot of problems for Ibanez and soils an incalculable number of yellow and red possessions. New offensive reference, no ifs and buts.

Fantasy football

PROMOTED – VALERI 7: Plows the band with impressive continuity and quality. It is in each of the most dangerous actions created by the Cremonese.

REJECTED – IBANEZ 4.5: Always taken for a walk in the defensive trocar. He takes it upon himself to set up from behind, but doesn’t always do it accurately. Too soft on grey-red goals.

