The best badly wasted by Maxime Lopez and Kyriakopoulos. Third consecutive draw for the Emilians after those with Spezia and Milan

Before the eyes of the doc fan Gianluca Vialli, Cremonese manages to win the first point since the return to Serie A after 26 years of absence, but this 0-0 against Sassuolo leaves a bit of a bitter taste in the mouth. Both because a point in five games and with Atalanta on the horizon is a little bit, and because in terms of the game, a step back has been taken. But the red-gray team has been completely redone and the time to find the right mechanisms is inevitably necessary. On the other hand, Sassuolo (in the third consecutive draw after Spezia and Milan), with almost all the attack out, wasted a couple of colossal opportunities with Maxime Lopez at the end of the first half and Kyriakopoulos at the beginning of the second half and was satisfied with the third. draw in a row. The ranking of the neroverdi is good and could be even better if bad luck hadn’t hit Berardi and his associates.

the key — No big surprises in the starting line-ups. Cremonese with Escalante confirmed in midfield and Zanimacchia behind the strikers. In Sassuolo the debut from the first minute of the new signing Laurienté on the right in the trident also composed of Pinamonti and Kyriakopoulos. Cremonese started better with Zanimacchia who acted as an attacking midfielder trying to invent behind the Dessers-Okereke duo. Alvini’s team also pushed hard on the left with Valeri who created some headaches for Toljan with his crosses from the bottom: on one of these, shortly after the start, Ghiglione narrowly missed the winning impact. But it was Zanimacchia who got more busy, thanks to some quality plays like the one in the 15 ‘when he just sent out on one side of Dessers. To which, at 34 ‘, a goal for offside was canceled, confirmed by the Var. But the most dangerous opportunity of the first half was Sassuolo at 43’: Pinamonti gave a great ball to Maxime Lopez who in the center of the area, alone in front of Radu, he wasted badly by kicking weakly. A few minutes before, a great shot by Kyriakopoulos and good Radu not to be surprised. See also Real Madrid wants to dig the person recommended by Benzema, and the other party needs 100 million to sell it?Giants have to wait for 65% off next year._Florentino_Euro_Armeni

pace dropped — In the second half, in the opening, another great opportunity for Dionisi’s team but Kyriakopoulos kicked badly with his right foot (not his foot) close to Radu. For Cremonese Dessers tried with a great bucking but his left ended on the outside of the net. The changes did not yield much on both sides and the rhythms in the final, also due to the heat, dropped drastically. Sassuolo had another couple of opportunities with Laurienté and Pinamonti but Radu kept a good watch. So in the end the draw was all right, waiting for better times.

