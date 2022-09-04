Service cooperation promotes development, and green innovation welcomes the future. Today, let’s take a look at the “Telecom, Computer and Information Service Special Exhibition” and “Health and Health Service Special Exhibition”, feel the atmosphere of service trade, and interpret hot topics.

Digital trade has become an important force in promoting the development of foreign trade

The development of service trade has changed people’s production and way of life. In June this year, the latest service trade prosperity index released by the WTO was significantly higher than the goods trade prosperity index. Among them, the proportion of digital trade has increased significantly, and about half of the global service trade has been digitalized. According to data from the Ministry of Commerce, in 2021, China‘s digital service trade will be 2.33 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 14.4%; of which digital service exports will be 1.26 trillion yuan, an increase of 18%. In the first half of this year, China‘s digital service trade was 1.2 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 9.8%; of which digital service exports were 682.8 billion yuan, an increase of 13.1%. Digital trade is becoming an important force for China to promote the innovative development of foreign trade.

How does the “smart” service trade work?

Facing the current market environment and the trend of digital development, how should service companies develop? At the ongoing service trade fair, exhibitors gave their answers.

Walking into the exhibition hall of the Service Trade Fair, the “sense of science and technology” blows.



The flyers are intelligent robots, and the slogans of “wisdom” and “intelligence” can be seen everywhere in the exhibition hall. There is no doubt that one of the biggest highlights of this service trade fair is the iterative innovation of cutting-edge technologies. At the scene, the reporter found that many “old faces” at the service trade fair, such as the construction industry that has gone global, are now bringing the latest intelligent products.

“Old faces” are transforming and upgrading, and there are also some “new faces” on the scene: some original hardware manufacturers have now become service trade providers.

Exhibitor Gu De: The biggest reason for our business transformation is that we hope to bind more closely with customers through long-term service. The traditional sales model of hardware products has become a service trade model.

The company, which originally sold switches, is now promoting integrated solutions for smart factories including switches and other industrial hardware and software.

Affected by the epidemic, the world‘s economy has suffered a lot. Whether it is adding technology content to the original service, or promoting high-tech hardware products, we customize digital solutions for customers. At present, exhibitors are trying to use intelligent products to improve their competitiveness and obtain a stable source of customers.

And China‘s development and the influence of the Service Trade Fair did not disappoint them.

Exhibitor Peng Junjiang: Our customers have very strong aspirations. China has become a world leader in 5G. Only by following the most leaders can you explore the real future development trend. This is why we are willing to Rooted in China, one reason for rooting in China.

It is not only the 5G technology that intelligent services rely on. Last year, the scale of my country’s service trade reached a record high, ranking second in the world for eight consecutive years, taking the lead in restoring the pre-epidemic development level. The current service trade fair has attracted more than 400 Fortune 500 and international leading companies to participate offline, with the overall internationalization rate reaching 20.8%, an increase of nearly 3 percentage points over the previous session.

Exhibitor Liu Na: I am very surprised at the innovation level of Chinese companies. Their designs are very creative. I think they can provide more cutting-edge help in the field of architecture for my country.

Exhibitor Mbelwa Kailuki: Chinese companies are doing very well, they are now using smart technology, honestly, they are great.

Jointly build a new digital ecosystem and discuss new opportunities for development

Digital technology empowers thousands of industries. Whether it is 5G, artificial intelligence, metaverse, online medical care, cross-border payment, etc., the digital economy has promoted the development of service trade by leaps and bounds. In the process of digitalization of service trade, in which directions will Beijing focus its efforts? Click the video to learn about it together↓

Editor: Yang Wei