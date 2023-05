Three points to shorten the standings and to continue believing in salvation. Cremonese beat Spezia 2-0 at the end of a very concrete match. Semplici’s team wasted two chances with Amien and Wisnieski. Ciofani takes advantage of a mistake by the Ligurian defense and makes it 1-0. In the second half, Spezia attacked and Shomurodov hit the crossbar. Cremonese defended well and came back to find the goal of doubling, with a header, with Vasquez. 2-0 and gray-reds at -3 from Spezia

