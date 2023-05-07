Minors apprehended for theft in Neiva

The Neiva Metropolitan Police managed to apprehend three minors in flagrante delicto for the crime of theft in commune 3 of the city.

The young people, 15, 16 and 17 years old, were surprised by quadrant 08 attached to CAI Leesburg, when they tried to steal two cell phones through the robbery modality using a sharp weapon.

Thanks to the timely reaction of the community and the rapid intervention of the authorities, it was possible to prevent the crime from being committed. The three minors were left at the disposal of the competent authorities for the crime of theft, where a juvenile judge decided to shelter two of the young people with a private measure at the FEI Foundation, while the minor under 15 years of age was released.

They recover motorcycle

In another event, the Metropolitan Police, thanks to the information provided by the public, managed to recover a motorcycle that had been stolen in commune 6 of the capital opita.

The police action was possible thanks to the rapid reaction of the uniformed officers from quadrant 41 attached to the CAI Bogotá, who received the citizen’s report on the whereabouts of the motorcycle and immediately went to the indicated place.

At the site, the agents found the motorcycle reported stolen and proceeded to carry out the corresponding verifications to confirm its origin. Once it was verified that it was the same motorcycle that had been stolen, it was recovered and made available to the competent authorities for its return to its rightful owner.