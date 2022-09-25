Fear and pain for CR7 during the Czech Republic – Portugal: after the violent clash with Vaclik, the Portuguese champion started losing nosebleeds
Very tough battle between Cristiano Ronaldo and the Czech Republic goalkeeper, Tomas Vaclik. In an attempt to head a ball raised by an opponent’s deflection, Ronaldo (among other things in an offside position) was overwhelmed by the goalkeeper, who also came out battered from the clash. To have the worst was the Portuguese who remained on the ground for a long time, in pain and with his face covered in blood.
Despite the bad injury, after a few moments of general panic, the Manchester United striker, once he received the necessary medical treatment, decided to stay on the pitch to continue the match. The episode took place shortly after the tenth minute of play, in the penultimate match of the Nations League groups between the Czech Republic and Portugal.
September 24, 2022 (change September 24, 2022 | 22:14)
