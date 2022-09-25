The greatness of a great country also has the weight of a great country. There are thousands of things, and in the final analysis, it is a matter of thousands of households.

Another year of harvest, from the land of Lingnan to the Northeast Plain, from the south of the Yangtze River to the land of fish and rice, large-scale machinery traverses the fields, drones fertilize and spread medicine, sprinklers spread rain and dew, the fragrance of heavy grain ears drifts thousands of miles, and golden wheat fields. The wheat waves are rolling, and this bowl of rice is filled with harvest grains.

On September 25, 2018, just after the first harvest festival for Chinese farmers, General Secretary Xi Jinping came to Beidahuang to build Sanjiang Qixing Farm. In the exhibition hall on the first floor of Beidahuang Precision Agricultural Machinery Center, the general secretary held a bowl of rice in both hands. , said meaningfully: “Chinese food! Chinese rice bowl!”

“This bowl of rice was passed down to me from my grandfather. As I watched, patches of swamps turned into rice fields, farm machinery rumbled, and the Great Northern Wilderness turned into a northern warehouse.” Lu Dao, deputy director of agricultural machinery in the third management area of ​​Qixing Farm of Beidahuang Agricultural Reclamation Group, said excitedly, “In our generation, the operation of agricultural machinery has achieved automation and intelligence. There are satellites in the sky and agricultural machinery on the ground. In the ‘cloud’ It also runs big data, so that farmers can change from ‘skilled farming’ to ‘smart farming’.”

In November 2013, General Secretary Xi Jinping inspected in Shandong. He emphasized “to add the wings of science and technology to agriculture”.

“A ruler and a steel scale, bite with teeth, and stare with eyes.” This is the image description of Wang Shufen, chief expert of the vegetable industry technology system in Shandong Province, when selecting and monitoring seeds in the past. Today, the application of modern molecular breeding techniques can help in precise selection, which is conducive to the potential of excellent varieties. Seeds emerged one by one, sweat dripped on the experimental field, turned into nutrients to nourish the seedlings, high-quality seeds are in our own hands, and the rice and coriander on the table are also fragrant.

On June 27, 2022, General Secretary Xi Jinping replied to Xu Congxiang, a major grain grower in Taihe County, Anhui Province, expressing his greetings to the local villagers and raising ardent expectations for the country’s major grain growers.

“My 1,000 mu of farmland has had a bumper harvest this year, and the farmers are making money, and life is even more prosperous. Now, my children and grandchildren are also guarding ‘this bowl of rice’. Good food.” During the autumn harvest season, Xu Congxiang looked happy.

The field of hope is full of vigor, and the Chinese people’s rice bowl is firmly in his own hands. The folks who are celebrating a bumper harvest are planning new cultivation in the vast fields.