The exterior of the Hainan Pavilion.

■ Hainan Daily reporter Li Mengyao

Although she has been at the second Consumer Expo site for 5 days, Zheng Ziwei has not yet visited all the exhibition halls. “I’ve been soaking in the Hainan Pavilion, I can’t find time at all!”

Zheng Ziwei is a lecturer at the Hainan Pavilion of the Consumer Expo. On the morning of July 29, when a reporter from Hainan Daily visited the Hainan Pavilion, she had just received a business delegation from other provinces, “At the busiest time, I explained 11 sessions in one afternoon. “

Zheng Ziwei’s job is to tell the story of the Hainan Pavilion of the Consumer Fair. As a “bridge” and “window”, the Hainan Pavilion of the Consumer Expo is also using booths and commodities to tell merchants from all over the world about the continuous improvement of comprehensive strength, continuous optimization of industrial structure, and superposition of policy dividends. The Hainan story released.

In the Hainan Pavilion, exhibitors from the East displayed Li Jin.

creative

Both a store and a show

The blue, wavy exterior wall makes the Hainan Pavilion of this Consumer Expo highly recognizable.

On that day, as soon as the entry time arrived, there was already an endless stream of people in the Hainan Pavilion. The four-sided display screen displays Hainan elements such as coconut wind and sea charm, rain forest green, and Li Jinmiao embroidery one by one through multimedia technology. When you are in the Hainan Pavilion, you seem to experience an immersive Hainan tour.

“In order to use the platform of the Hainan Pavilion of the Consumer Expo to tell the story of Hainan, we started the design preparations for the pavilion as early as February this year,” said Pan Wushan, deputy director of the Convention and Exhibition Office of the Provincial Department of Commerce. In his view, the 610-square-meter Hainan Pavilion exhibition area is both a store and a show.

Showing off high-quality products – Focusing on the four keywords of “high, new, excellent, and special”, closely following the four leading industries in Hainan, as well as the themes of medical care and education, 136 exhibits from 81 companies were selected, reflecting the new achievements of the free trade port construction everywhere. ,new ambience;

Show off the tricks – fruit tasting, black tea tasting, Li brocade try-on, in addition to the exhibits experience and interactive activities, this year the Hainan Pavilion also specially opened up a live broadcast area, and several Internet celebrity anchors continued to live broadcast and bring goods, leading various places. Tourists “cloud shopping exhibition”;

A square inch of heaven and earth is full of possibilities. Hainan will use the platform of the Hainan Pavilion of the Consumer Expo to tell the story of Hainan vividly and deeply.

A set of data can confirm the popularity of “Hainan Story”: as of July 29, the total number of visitors to the Hainan Pavilion of the Consumer Expo has exceeded 17,000.

Pearl jewelry in Hainan Pavilion.All pictures are taken by Hainan Daily reporter Li Tianping unless they are signed

has content

“Small environment” reflects great development

“It’s so sweet!” At 10 o’clock on July 29, in the Hainan Pavilion of the Consumer Expo, Yang Shu, an old migratory bird from Heilongjiang, took a glass of lemon juice from exhibitor Shui Hong and drank it. Within 10 minutes, Tax Red has handed over the company’s test drink to nearly 20 visitors.

The dazzling array of tropical fruits is the “protagonist” that Hainan will not be absent from when participating in comprehensive exhibitions.

The difference is that this time, a lot of “new faces” have been added to the fruit booth, such as bird’s nest fruit, star fruit melon, finger lemon, seedless lychee and so on.

“The changes in the fruit booth reflect the upgrading of Hainan’s tropical and high-efficiency agriculture,” said Cui Jian, deputy director of the Provincial Department of Commerce. Such “changes” are reflected in all aspects of the Hainan Pavilion.

“Technology” is more abundant – from the first domestic 70Mpa hydrogen fuel cell MPV Haima third-generation hydrogen fuel cell vehicle, to the small shark electric surfboard that won the German Red Dot Award, each piece is full of “black technology” Full of exhibits, telling the story of Hainan’s “independent innovation”.

“Free trade port style” is more complete – from the innovative medicine and cochlear implants brought by enterprises in the Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone, to the Communication University of China and Coventry University from the Lingshui Li’an International Education Innovation Pilot Zone Such as Sino-foreign cooperative education projects, one by one to explore the achievements of system integration and innovation, and tell the story of Hainan’s “return of consumption”.

“Compared with last year, the exhibits in the Hainan Pavilion of this year’s Consumer Expo are more abundant, from 3 categories and 9 categories to 6 categories and 24 categories.” Cui Jian gave an example. For example, this year, yachts, new energy vehicles, medical In the categories of health, food and beverages, education consumption, etc., the tourism products on display are also more “gold”, such as the coconut carvings that have won the gold medal in the China Characteristic Tourism Commodities Competition.

In Cui Jian’s view, the “small environment” in the Hainan Pavilion reflects the “big development” of the Hainan Free Trade Port.

fruitful

Good news spreads a lot

Another identity of Zheng Ziwei, the lecturer of the Hainan Pavilion, is an exhibitor from Hainan Nanzhi Tea Industry Development Co., Ltd.

In the past few days, in addition to “doing not know how many sessions” she has explained, she also “doesn’t know how many WeChat friends she has added”. What excites Zheng Ziwei the most is that the import and export trading company, which she had never been able to get online, actually took the initiative to find the door this time at the Consumer Expo. “Especially our agarwood drinks, they are very interested.”

Not only agarwood drinks, this time, she also brought agarwood jewelry, agarwood perfume and other agarwood product lines.

“Hainan still has such a good thing?” “Can Chenxiang make this?” This kind of exclamation is the voice Zheng Ziwei has heard the most these days, which makes her excited, “Hainan Chenxiang is using the ‘new Posture’, to be seen by more people.”

The exhibitor Hainan Yunhai Yue Forestry Co., Ltd., which is also engaged in deep processing of agarwood, returned with a fruitful experience at this consumer expo.

On July 27, a “simple but not simple” signing ceremony was held in the Hainan Pavilion of the Consumer Fair. Hainan Yunhaiyue Forestry Co., Ltd. and Yiwu Xinlian Import and Export Company, the World Korean Chamber of Commerce Yiwu Branch, and Hainan Xiangdu agarwood products The three units of the Technology Co., Ltd. signed a five-year cooperation agreement on the sales of agarwood textiles, with a total amount of 500 million yuan.

“This consumer expo is so worth it!” Han Yanting, the company’s vice president, said with a smile. In fact, she has long been in contact with 3 units. “They are interested in our agarwood textiles, but there is a long way to go before the cooperation is reached.” Han Yanting said that with the opportunity of participating in the Consumer Expo, the other three companies learned about their products in detail, and it was finally finalized. Cooperation.

Not only agarwood, other Hainan exhibitors also gained a lot at the Consumer Expo in just a few days. Hainan Xinhongyuan Trading Co., Ltd. and Canadian buyers have reached an agency sales intention for coconut carving bells; Wuzhishan black tea, Chunguang food coconut series, zinc-rich spring water lemon, Li Jin, coconut carving and other products are well received in Beijing, Shanghai, Heilongjiang, Guangdong and other places The merchants love it, and a preliminary cooperation agreement was reached on the spot…

For these exhibitors, the story that happened in the Hainan Pavilion of the Consumer Expo is just a prelude. The story of cooperation and win-win has just begun. (This newspaper, Haikou, July 29th)











Original title: Hainan Pavilion of Consumer Expo Shows New Achievements in Free Trade Port Construction

