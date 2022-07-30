Home Sports Belgium, high-speed train blocked: passengers in carriages without air conditioning
Tournai (Belgium), 29 July 2022 – Un train Thalys which connects the station of Brussels twelve o’clock a Paris was stopped at the height of Tournai, in Belgium, due to a technical problem with the engine caused by the collision of an animal, according to a spokesperson for the railway company. The train was stopped around 15.55. The damage caused to the tractor resulted in a release of smoke. On the train many tourists, including a woman resident in Firenze.

Train passengers stuck in Belgium on the tracks

For safety reasons the train had to come to a complete stop and the electricity was cut. The approximately 350 passengers were unable to take advantage of the conditioned air inside the carriages, where they remained blocked for hours. “The doors of the train have been opened and drinking water has been distributed,” assured the spokesperson, adding that the firefighters are on site.

“The train is stuck at a major railway junction which makes the transfer of passengers complicated, but we are trying to transfer them as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson pointed out.

The interruption of electricity on the railway line had an impact on the other Thalys trains, which were stopped and, for these trains too, the interruption of the air conditioning occurred. “We are working to restore train circulation as soon as possible”.

