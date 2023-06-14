Home » Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on a missile attack on Donetsk region – photo
Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on a missile attack on Donetsk region

On the night of Wednesday, June 14, the Russians launched a missile attack on Donetsk region – there are “arrivals” in Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka again.

According to Pavlo Kyrilenko, head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, three civilians were killed, three more were wounded. This is preliminary data.

“The Russians struck at dawn – at 5 o’clock in the morning – directed rockets at Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka. Two people died and two were injured in Kramatorsk, one person was killed and injured in Kostyantynivka.he noted.

The rockets hit the private sector of the city and caused significant damage: in Kramatorsk, at least 5 were completely destroyed and two dozen private houses were damaged, in Kostyantynivka – two were destroyed and 55 were damaged.

Gas pipelines and electricity networks were also damaged.

The Prosecutor General’s Office reported that A 72-year-old woman died in Kostyantynivtsi, her 50-year-old son-in-law suffered a shrapnel wound to the head. And in Kramatorsk, two men, aged 53 and 69, died in their own homes, and two more women were injured in varying degrees of severity.

We will remind that the command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces reported that at night from the territory of the Rostov region of Russia, the occupiers attacked the Donetsk region with six Kh-22 air-based cruise missiles from 4 Tu-22M3 long-range bombers. Odeshchyna, where there are victims and victims, was also attacked from the air.

