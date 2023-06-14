signs of the lost dog in the jungle of Guaviare

The search in the jungles of Guaviare does not stop, this time on the trail of Wilson, the rescue dog that collaborated in the search for the minors who were located this weekend.

As will be remembered, although the minors appeared, there is no trace of the dog that was lost in the jungle.

Once the four minors were found, many people asked not to leave the dog to its fate and to continue the search to find it.

Responding to this call, the Military Forces of Colombia They indicated that they will not stop the search for the animal, which played an important role in finding the minors.

In a Twitter, the Army indicated that the search for Wilson will continue, under the premise “Let’s go for Wilson.”

The animal was last seen on June 6.

The search

In order to reinforce the search for Wilson, the Army launched phase two of the operation to find the canine and for this they took his favorite food and a female dog in heat to attract him.

This was announced by the commander of the Army Special Force, General Pedro Sánchez, who confirmed that he did spend several days with the minors, as demonstrated in the first drawings they have made of the minors upon their return while they are recovering in a hospital. in Bogota.

“They began to leave him food in specific places and they took a dog in heat to attract him with his smell…”, said the general, who assured that his mission has not yet finished and that now the objective will be to bring Wilson safely the rescue dog

General Sánchez denied that there are more lost rescue dogs, which were taken by the Army and relief agencies for this search.

The officer said that “for now the entire operation is focused on the search for Wilson, because a command is never left behind.”

Who is Wilson the dog?

Wilson is a Belgian Malinois breed dog who was trained more than a year ago as a search and rescue animal and was part of the search for minors and has been lost since May 18.

Once found, attention is now focused on the search for the animal and according to the Antioquia Civil Defense Corps, which is participating in its search, traces have apparently been found that would indicate that it is still alive and that some of the rescuers from the entity they caught sight of him but he fled.

In this jungle there is a presence of alligators, jaguars, panthers, and anacondas that could frighten you.

According to the Special Forces that is conducting the search, the dog may have been frightened by the presence of other species that would have intimidated it.

However, they stated that the search will continue until it is found, indicated on their twitter account.

The publications are accompanied by the photo of the canine so that they can recognize it.

Pedro Sánchez said that “the mission and what he trained for is to find the children, return immediately to his master and make some signals that we have already identified, so that he informs us that he found what we sent for.”

The officer indicated that “dogs just need to talk and in some situations they create a great affinity with children. That is why it is not unreasonable that he found the children and that he felt in a pack and protected them ”.

The Army reiterated in its statements that it will continue the search for Wilson, who is already considered a national hero.

