Cristiano updates the goal count even in his most difficult moment: his marking, as well as historical, decides the match against Everton

Twenty years ago the first goal among the professionals, today the number 700 with the clubs. Nothing is more immediate than numbers, to describe the greatness and longevity of Cristiano Ronaldo, decisive at Goodison Park. The Portuguese finally unlocks himself in the Premier League, giving away the three points that allow Manchester United to beat Everton and not lose ground against the top group. The start, however, had been anything but promising for the Red Devils, with Iwobi having forced them to chase after a few minutes from outside the box. The balance was restored by Antony, with his third goal in three league games, while just before half-time CR7 scored the winning goal.

All the goals of CR7 — This is Ronaldo’s goal number 144 for Manchester United (the 26th of his second leg in the English club). The others are divided as follows: 5 with Sporting, 450 with Real Madrid and 101 with Juventus. 141 of these goals have arrived in the Champions League, while the competition in which he has scored several times is La Liga, in which he has stamped the card 311 times.

The match — Ten Hag keeps Ronaldo and Sancho out, expands Sancho and entrusts the responsibility for the attack to Martial, also launching Casemiro on his debut as a starter in the Premier League. Lampard does not stray too far from the eleven he won against Southamtpon, proposing Gordon in place of McNeil in the trident. Not even the time to study properly that Everton unlocks the match. The action stems from an ingenuity of the Brazilian midfielder, who is half surprised by the pressure of Gueye. The ball reaches Iwobi, who leaves an unstoppable right-footed shot from outside the area (5 ‘). United draw very similarly. It is Gueye who loses the ball on Bruno Fernandes’ good recovery, Martial triggers Antony who, face to face with Pickford, opens the pot and burns it out: in the quarter of an hour it is already 1-1. The Red Devils give continuity to the push, they settle permanently close to the opponent’s penalty area. Eriksen tempts us from the outside, finding the goalkeeper rejected, Martial and Antony disturb themselves in front of goal and waste an excellent chance. At 28 ‘the Frenchman asks for a change due to a muscle problem, Cristiano Ronaldo takes his place. The beginning seems characterized by the indolence of the last period, a lazy return involves the cancellation of a goal to Bruno Fernandes. Instead, at the end of the first half, Casemiro stops Iwobi and immediately launches CR7, who runs towards the goal and puts Pickford on the near post for the comeback. See also In the third round of the Catalan Championship, Baker leads Li Haotong T28 Wu Ashun T46_Par Hole_Player_Results

Second half — In the second half, Everton progressively raises the center of gravity and tries to create dangers with the balls proposed by the wings, which, however, do not promptly get to worry De Gea. Overall, therefore, Manchester risks little and when they can try to restart or at most they rely on the flare-ups of their players, who don’t need much to make their mark. Lampard also sends Calvert-Lewin in, however it is the guests who are certainly more dangerous. At 80 ‘Rashford collects the side of Cristiano Ronaldo, overcomes with a rebound first Tarkowski and then Pickford and deposits with an empty net, but the referee Coote cancels on the indication of the Var room for a touch of the attacker’s hands after the first tackle won. In full recovery, De Gea flies on a cross-shot from Garner’s left, decisively anticipating Onana ready to push into the net. The final sequence of corner kicks, which also see Pickford in offensive projection, does not produce the expected results for Everton, which loses after seven consecutive useful results in all competitions.

October 9, 2022 (change October 9, 2022 | 23:39)

